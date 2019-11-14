The Washington state Supreme Court has upheld Seattle’s first-come, first-served law for renters, believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

In a unanimous written opinion published Thursday, the court rejected claims by landlords who said the groundbreaking law amounted to a regulatory taking of private property and who said it violated their due-process and free-speech rights under the state Constitution.

The court reversed a decision by a King County judge last year to strike down Seattle’s law, which was adopted by the City Council in 2016 and which required landlords to publicize their criteria for prospective renters and accept the first qualified applicant.

Though the first-come, first-served law is “unquestionably an experiment,” and though “there is room for substantial debate about whether such an experiment is likely to succeed,” it’s an experiment allowed under Washington’s constitution, Justice May Yu wrote in the state Supreme Court’s opinion.

Seattle officials didn’t immediately comment.

Proponents have said the law is meant to help ensure equal treatment for all renters. When landlords are allowed to choose among multiple qualified applicants, their conscious and unconscious biases may come into play, leading to discrimination against people of color and people with disabilities, the supporters have said.

Some landlords sued after the law took effect in 2017, claiming it restricted their ability to choose their tenants and violated their constitutional rights. They also argued the law could inadvertently advantage people with the time and wherewithal to jump on apartment listings quickly.

King County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Parisien sided with the landlords in 2018, describing the ability to pick among qualified rental applicants as “a fundamental attribute of property ownership.”

The Seattle Office for Civil Rights stopped enforcing the law last year when it was struck down, but should now be able to start enforcing it again.

In a separate case related to a Seattle law that mostly prohibits landlords from screening and choosing renters based on criminal records, the Supreme Court has also sided with the city.

That case is in federal court and has not yet been decided. But in an opinion published Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed with Seattle’s argument about what due-process standard should apply, bolstering the city’s chances.

The libertarian-leaning Pacific Legal Foundation, which has a Bellevue office and has challenged a number of Seattle laws in recent years, has represented the landlords in both of the cases dealt with Thursday by the Supreme Court.

Brian Hodges, a senior attorney for the Foundation, called the rulings “troubling for Washington state property owners whose rights have been under constant assault.”

The rulings are also “a loss for Seattle’s renters,” because many landlords have abandoned the market “in response to the city’s draconian restrictions,” Hodges said.

Because Thursday’s rulings defer to the U.S. Constitution, they may be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Foundation intends to seek that review, he said.