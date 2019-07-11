The Washington State Supreme Court has upheld Seattle’s pioneering “democracy vouchers” program, which allows residents to contribute taxpayer money to qualifying political candidates.

“The Democracy Voucher Program does not alter, abridge, restrict, censor, or burden speech. Nor does it force association between taxpayers and any message conveyed by the program. Thus, the program does not violate First Amendment rights,” Justice Steven Gonzalez wrote in a unanimous opinion published Thursday, affirming a 2017 ruling by a King County Superior Court judge.

Under the program approved at the ballot in 2015 and first used in 2017, the city raises $3 million annually in property taxes. Each election cycle, voters receive four $25 vouchers that they can sign over to candidates who abide by certain rules.

Dozens of candidates are using the vouchers in this year’s crucial Seattle City Council elections, with many contenders relying on the program almost completely to fund their campaigns.

Proponents say the vouchers counter big money in politics by involving people who otherwise wouldn’t donate and by helping lesser-known candidates compete. Seattle residents spent $1.14 million in vouchers last year.

Two Seattle property owners brought a lawsuit against the city last year, claiming the vouchers system was violating their constitutional rights to free speech by forcing them — through their tax dollars — to support candidates they didn’t like.

Advertising

“Elster and Pynchon argue the Democracy Voucher Program is not viewpoint neutral because the vouchers will be distributed among qualified

municipal candidates unevenly and according to majoritarian preferences,” Gonzalez wrote, referring to the plaintiffs, Mark Elster and Sarah Pynchon.

However, the justice wrote, “Here, the decision of who receives vouchers is left to the individual municipal resident and is not dictated by the city or subject to referendum … That some candidates will receive more vouchers reflects the inherently majoritarian nature of democracy and elections, not the city’s intent to subvert minority views.”

According to Gonzalez, “The government has a legitimate interest in its public financing of elections … The program’s tax directly supports this interest.”