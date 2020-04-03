Washington’s Supreme Court has rejected Seattle’s bid to reinstate an income tax on wealthy households, dealing a major blow to advocates for tax system reform in the state.

In a majority decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday denied the city’s quest to overturn rulings against the tax by a King County Superior Court judge and the state Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court’s dismissed Seattle’s petition for review and a petition written by the Economic Opportunity Institute.

“The petitions for review are both denied,” Chief Justice Debra Stephens wrote, without elaboration.

Washington is one of the few states without an income tax, and its system has been labeled by tax reformers as the most regressive, meaning poor residents pay a much higher percentage of their earnings than do rich residents.

When the Seattle adopted a 2.25% tax on high-earning households in 2017, supporters said the tax would raise about $140 million a year to pay for housing, education and transit and could reduce the city’s dependence on property and sales taxes. At the same time, advocates for reform assumed the measure would be challenged and hoped the case would lead the Supreme Court to overturn previous rulings on the issue and pave the way for a statewide income tax.

Seattle’s tax did immediately draw lawsuits, with opponents arguing the measure violated a 1984 law that banned Washington cities from taxing net income. King County Superior Court Judge John Ruhl agreed on that point and killed the tax before the city began collecting the money.

The opponents also argued the tax violated a provision of the state constitution that says property must be taxed uniformly — at the same rate for everyone. Ruhl didn’t address that question.

Seattle sought direct review from the state Supreme Court, which declined to hear the cases right away. The state Court of Appeals weighed in last year with a mixed decision.

It declared Washington’s 1984 ban on taxing net income unconstitutional, citing a technical rule broken by the Legislature way back then. But with respect to the constitutionality of the city’s tax, the Court of Appeals deferred to the Supreme Court, which has several times in the past ruled that income is property and that property must be taxed uniformly.

Seattle’s tax applies a 2.25% rate on total income above $250,000 for individuals and above $500,000 for married couples. Households with less money aren’t taxed at all.

At the time, supporters of Seattle’s tax hailed the Court of Appeals ruling, describing the decision as a positive step. They hoped the Supreme Court would hear the case. Thursday’s decision went the other way.

“That’s the end of the road for this piece of legislation, which, frankly, could not have come at a worse time,” Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes said in a statement Friday.

“The denial of the petition means the Washington state Court of Appeals decision stands … Seattle has the authority to adopt a flat income tax, but not a progressive one.”

Correction: This story has been corrected. An earlier version described the Supreme Court’s decision as unanimous. It was a majority vote.