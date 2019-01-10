The legal battle started after the Seattle City Council voted unanimously in July 2017 to adopt the 2.25 percent tax on total income above $250,000 for individuals and above $500,000 for married couples.

The Washington state Supreme Court has declined to immediately take up the lower-court ruling that killed Seattle’s income tax, and is instead sending the case to the Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court issued the order after meeting en banc Thursday, more than a year after the city petitioned for direct review.

Seattle made its request in December 2017, after a King County Superior Court judge struck down the tax on well-off households. Rather than appeal Judge John Ruhl’s ruling to the Court of Appeals, the city went straight to the Supreme Court.

Tax-reform advocates saw Seattle’s case as an opportunity to break through the long-standing inability of Washington and its cities to tax the wealthy.

Even Matthew Davis, an attorney for one of the plaintiffs, said he was dumbfounded Thursday by the choice to punt.

“I take that as a signal that the court did not think that the case presented any serious questions meriting direct review,” Davis said in an email.

In a statement, City Attorney Pete Holmes said the city wouldn’t be giving up.

“While we felt the state Supreme Court was the most appropriate forum to address the constitutional issues we hope to resolve in this case, we’re happy to first take our arguments to the Court of Appeals,” Holmes said.

“Whatever the outcome at the appellate court, either side will have the opportunity to petition our state Supreme Court for appeal.”

The council, estimating the measure would raise about $140 million per year, promised to spend the money on housing, education and transit and to reduce other, more regressive taxes.

Several Seattle residents almost immediately sued; some are backed by conservative organizations, including the Olympia-based Freedom Foundation.

In his Nov. 22, 2017, decision, Ruhl said the city lacked specific authority from the state Legislature to impose the income tax. The judge also said the tax violated a state law that bans taxes on net income.

Seattle described the measure as an excise tax and sought to skirt the ban on taxing net income by taxing total income instead. Ruhl disagreed.

The judge didn’t take up the question of whether the tax violated the state constitution’s requirement that taxes be uniform within the same class of property.

Seattle’s case might be considered a longshot. Washington voters have rejected income taxes more than once, and the Supreme Court decades ago ruled that income was property.

At the Supreme Court, Seattle and its supporters hoped to attack that interpretation. A ruling for the city could open the door to statewide changes.

Washington’s tax system has been labeled the most regressive in the country by tax-reform think tanks, meaning that low-income people pay a much higher percentage of their earnings than do wealthier residents.