Washington state sued President Donald Trump on Thursday over his plan to shift more than $3.6 billion in military-construction funding to help build a border wall, following similar lawsuits in other states.

In Washington state, Trump’s plan would divert $89 million from a pier project at a submarine base at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Trump and other administration officials, saying it was a “misuse of his presidential emergency powers to accomplish an ideological political goal.”

Lawsuits were previously filed by 20 states, Ferguson said, noting that he decided to sue after authorities confirmed that the Bangor project would lose money, he said.

The cuts stemmed from a Feb. 15 declaration by Trump that a national emergency exists at the U.S. border with Mexico that requires the use of the armed forces.

The cut to the project at Naval Base Kitsap is one of more than 120 military construction projects in 23 states, three U.S. territories and 20 countries that will lose funding under the move.

Trump committed an unconstitutional abuse of power by shifting money previously approved by Congress, Ferguson said.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet of ballistic-missile submarines is located at the Bangor base.

The $89 million was intended to build a pier, maintenance facility and berthing for two vessels that escort and provide security for submarines.