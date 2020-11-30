OLYMPIA — Washington Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoesler, who had a hand in guiding Republicans through several years in the majority, will step down from his leadership post, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Schoesler will step down from leadership but continue as a rank-and-file lawmaker, according to Kim Wirtz, communications director for the Senate Republican caucus. GOP senators are expected to choose a new leader this week.

A wheat farmer and Republican from Ritzville, Adams County, Schoesler, 63, is one of the Legislature’s longest-serving members. He comfortably won reelection this month to his 9th Legislative District seat.

First elected to the House in 1993, Schoesler won election to the Senate in 2004, according to his legislative webpage, and has held leadership roles since 2006.

In 2013, aided by the defection of a pair of moderate Democrats who crossed the aisle to join them, Republicans assembled a coalition caucus that gave them a Senate majority.

Schoesler served in the second-highest leadership role in that coalition before becoming majority leader in 2015.

He guided the Republican-led Senate to gain leverage against House Democrats and Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee. Notably, Inslee and Democrats agreed in 2017 to adopt the GOP approach — a sweeping change in the property-tax system — to fund the court-ordered K-12 education funding plan in the wake of the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision.

Two years before that, the GOP Senate majority was able to reach agreement with Democrats to push through a cut in tuition at Washington’s colleges and universities.