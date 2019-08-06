State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, led a field of four candidates Tuesday night in a special state Senate primary election for Washington’s 40th Legislative District.

Tuesday’s results put Lovelett comfortably ahead with almost 48% and Republican Daniel Miller in second place at 30%. Democrats Carrie Blackwood received about 21% and Greta Aitken earned less than 2 percent.

Additional ballots will be counted Wednesday.

The election is being held to fill the seat opened up by Democratic Sen. Kevin Ranker, who resigned in January after allegations that he harassed a female legislative employee who formerly worked for his office.

A review commissioned by the Senate found Ranker harassed that employee, and after she found a job at a state agency, he created “a hostile, intimidating or offensive work environment” toward her “efforts to advance the interests of the agency she worked for.”

Ranker in the report denied “intentionally engaging in” any sexual conduct and denied making specific sexual overtures, “but he conceded that their office dynamic was occasionally flirtatious and unprofessional.”

The 40th district covers San Juan County and chunks of western Skagit and Whatcom counties, including Anacortes and part of Bellingham.

Lovelett, a former Anacortes City Council member, was appointed in February to replace Ranker. She is touting her experience in elected office and commitment to environmental policy that also helps blue-collar workers.

Blackwood, an attorney focused on labor and employment law and an adjunct professor at Western Washington University, mounted a serious intraparty challenge to Lovelett. In response, a political-action committee funded in part by the Democratic Party has put more than $75,000 into an independent campaign to support Lovelett.

A Bellingham resident, Blackwood has made a strong showing against Lovelett in fundraising. As of Tuesday, Blackwood had brought in $43,924, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Lovelett, meanwhile, raised $66,405.

Miller has campaigned on cutting state government waste and opposing new taxes.