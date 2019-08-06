State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, led a field of four candidates Tuesday night in a special state Senate primary election for Washington’s 40th Legislative District.

Tuesday’s results in Whatcom and San Juan counties put Lovelett comfortably ahead, with Democratic challenger Carrie Blackwood and Republican Daniel Miller competing for second place.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Skagit County had yet to post vote counts. Additional ballots will be counted Wednesday in all three counties.

The election is being held to fill the seat opened up by Democratic Sen. Kevin Ranker, who resigned in January after allegations that he harassed a female legislative employee who formerly worked for his office.

The 40th district covers San Juan County and chunks of western Skagit and Whatcom counties, including Anacortes and part of Bellingham.

Lovelett, a former Anacortes City Council member, was appointed in February to replace Ranker. She is touting her experience in elected office and commitment to environmental policy that also helps blue-collar workers.

Blackwood, an attorney focused on labor and employment law and an adjunct professor at Western Washington University, mounted a serious intraparty challenge to Lovelett. In response, a political-action committee funded in part by the Democratic Party has put more than $75,000 into an independent campaign to support Lovelett.

Depending on the primary results, one Democrat could advance along with the GOP candidate, Miller, to the Nov. 5 general election. Or, with Washington’s top-two primary system, voters may send two Democrats to the November ballot.

A Bellingham resident, Blackwood has made a strong showing against Lovelett in fundraising. As of Tuesday, Blackwood had brought in $43,924, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Lovelett, meanwhile, raised $66,405.

Miller has campaigned on cutting state government waste and opposing new taxes. Greta Aitken, also a Democrat, has focused on homelessness, housing and substance-abuse issues.