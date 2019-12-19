OLYMPIA — State Rep. Matt Shea participated in domestic terrorism against the United States, before and during the armed takeover at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, an investigation commissioned by the Washington state House found.

The report found that beginning in November 2015, Shea, working with militia leader Ammon Bundy, helped “in the planning and preparation” of the Malheur takeover, a six-week conflict in which dozens of armed protesters occupied the wildlife refuge in rural Oregon. The standoff ended only after one protester was shot and killed and dozens were arrested.

“Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period,” according to the report, obtained Thursday by The Seattle Times.

Shea also traveled to an armed standoff in 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada, and “publicly supported” the armed militia’s standoff involving rancher Cliven Bundy, and engaged in a 2015 armed conflict in Bonner County, Idaho, the report found.

Commissioned this summer and conducted by an outside firm led by a former FBI agent, the investigation examined whether Shea promoted or planned political violence, and the extent of his association with people involved in those activities.

House leaders initiated the investigation this year against Shea, a Republican from Spokane Valley first elected in 2008, after reports that he participated in group chats that discussed violence against and surveillance of political opponents. Those reports were among a recent deluge of news articles detailing ties between Shea and extremist movements.

Advertising

The outside firm, the Rampart Group, submitted its report in early December, but it was tightly held by House leadership for weeks, its contents unknown to the public, legislators and even Shea himself.

Thursday morning, before the public release of the report, Shea, who rarely speaks to the media, issued a statement calling the House’s investigation “unprecedented” and saying they were investigating “lawful communications between a member of the House and citizens of this country.”

“Due process is the right of every citizen, and should be afforded to all members of the House regardless of their views or party affiliation,” Shea said. “I will not back down. I will continue to fight for our shared values that have made this country such a blessing to the rest of the world.

Last year, Shea acknowledged distributing a document titled “Biblical Basis for War” that provides guidelines for conducting holy war. The document included guidelines like, “If they do not yield — kill all males.” Shea has said he distributed it purely as a historical sermon and that it has been taken out of context.

Other stories reported that Shea allegedly discussed tracking political opponents with methods like GPS devices, purportedly keeps a list of Washington law-enforcement officers, and was tied to to a group of young men in Eastern Washington that have trained with firearms in preparation for biblical warfare.

Some of those reports emerged with the help of two former Shea allies who grew troubled by the lawmaker and his actions.

Advertising

Several Spokane-area officials and groups — including the Republican sheriff of Spokane County, the former Republican mayor of Spokane and the Spokane Police Guild — have called for Shea’s resignation.

Over the years, corporate and advocacy groups donating to his campaign have perhaps unwittingly bankrolled a campaign operation that Shea has used to air his far-right views on a regular radio show, advance his dreams to secede by forming a 51st state and even travel to “anti-terrorism” training.

In an interview on Infowars this month, Shea called the investigation a “Marxist smear campaign” and “political warfare according to a Maoist insurgency model.” He also compared it to the inquiries against President Donald Trump.

And Shea during the interview said he had “not been provided a meaningful opportunity to respond” to the investigation.

The investigators, however, “made a number of attempts” to speak with Shea but the lawmaker chose not to participate, according to House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington.