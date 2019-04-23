OLYMPIA — Washington state Rep. Matt Shea took to Facebook on Monday night to defend himself against allegations that he participated in a group chat that discussed attacking and conducting background checks on political opponents.

The Republican from Spokane Valley did not deny sending texts. But in his Facebook post, he called a weekend report in The Guardian “an extremely misleading hit-piece” and said he has only carried out background checks on people after receiving threats.

“Of course I have done background checks to protect my family and my community, but that was only in response to threats already coming from the left,” wrote Shea in the post. “I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution, my family, and my community. I will not back down. I will not quit. I will not give in. Ever.”

It was unclear what Shea meant in his Facebook post or the group texts when he referred to background checks. But The Guardian published a text reportedly by him that read: “Ok. What BG checks need to be done. Give me the list.”

Reports of the group by The Guardian documented text messages supposedly exchanged among Shea and right-wing activists worried about November 2017 demonstrations around the nation that had been organized by anti-fascists.

According to messages posted by The Guardian, Shea did not call for violence.

Advertising

The messages The Guardian said it obtained from a chat member whom it declined to name discussed attacking demonstrators physically, appearing at their homes, or at day-care providers where their children go, and performing background checks on political organizers.

Since that report emerged, Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib and the Washington State Democratic Party have called on Shea to be kicked out of the House Republican caucus. Gov. Jay Inslee also weighed in to condemn the lawmaker.

House GOP Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox of Yelm in a statement Monday condemned threats of political violence and the statements made by others in the text conversation with Shea.

Those messages included one that read, “If we can catch a few of them alone and work him over a little bit,” according to The Guardian report.

Another, according to The Guardian, read: “Fist full of hair, and face slam, to a Jersey barrier. Treat em like communist revolutionaries. Then shave her bald with a K-Bar USMC field knife.”

In his Monday night Facebook post, Shea, an attorney and military veteran first elected in 2008, also said that he didn’t take Inslee’s condemnation seriously.

Advertising

“To Governor Inslee, I do not take seriously an admonition against violence from someone who routinely fails to condemn Antifa acts of terrorism in this state and the barbaric rhetoric aimed at our President on the one hand while supporting the systematic murder of babies in the womb on the other,” Shea wrote.

Shea, 45, instead asked Inslee to join him on an international mission to preach the Christian gospel.

On Tuesday morning, House Democratic leaders in a statement called on House Republicans to take action against Shea.

“Rep. Matt Shea’s offer to conduct background checks and his association with those condoning violence, surveillance and intimidation on political opponents is abhorrent,” according to the statement. “We strongly condemn his words and actions. Rep. Shea has shown through his pattern of increasingly alarming behavior that he has no remorse or willingness to change.”

“We call on House Republican Leadership to act swiftly and decisively,” the statement added.

Shea has attracted controversy for his statements and associations for years. He conducted “fact-finding” trips to Nevada and Oregon during standoffs spearheaded by members of the Bundy family in those states in 2014 and 2016, according to news reports.

Last year, Shea was scheduled to speak at a meeting of anti-government conspiracy theorists in Montana, headlined by Ammon Bundy, who oversaw the 2016 armed takeover of Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Shea drew attention last fall for distributing a four-page manifesto that espoused a biblical basis for war and discussed the composition of a “Holy Army.”