Sawyer’s attorney accused state House Democrats of politicizing an investigation into allegations that the lawmaker engaged in inappropriate behavior and may have created a hostile work environment.

OLYMPIA — Washington state Rep. David Sawyer is challenging the attempt by House leaders to suspend his committee chairmanship as he faces an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior and possibly creating a hostile work environment.

Democrats are scheduled Wednesday to consider suspending Sawyer, a Tacoma Democrat, as leader of the House Commerce and Gaming Committee.

House Democratic leaders announced Friday evening that while an independent investigation into the allegations isn’t yet complete, the investigator had confirmed evidence supporting at least some of the allegations. That prompted leadership to recommended the suspension.

But in a letter Wednesday to House leaders and officials, attorney Beth Terrell accused House Democrats of politicizing the investigation and said House leaders have not told Sawyer which allegations the investigator says are supported.

Sawyer sat for more than six hours of questions for the investigation, according to Terrell’s letter.

“We understood that the investigator asked about any allegations she found credible,” she wrote. “Significantly, not a single allegation involved improper or unwanted touching, groping, sexual propositions, either express or implied, or pursuit of a romantic relationship.”

House officials in February restricted Sawyer’s contact with staff after a woman filed a complaint that the representative may have created a hostile work environment.

Other women then came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior against Sawyer, according to reports by The (Tacoma) News Tribune and Northwest News Network.

The debate over his suspension comes as officials, lawmakers and staff in the House and Senate discuss an overhaul to the Legislature’s outdated and politically tinged process for handling harassment complaints.

A work group in the House is examining how to create an independent office to receive and possibly review harassment complaints at the Capitol.