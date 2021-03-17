OLYMPIA — Washington’s state tax collections are roaring back, with an estimated additional $3.2 billion projected through 2023 as parts of the economy brighten and people get vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s a big chunk of money for a state with a $53.3 billion, two-year state budget that funds schools, parks, prisons and other programs.

And it’s a startling turnaround since last spring, when the economy shut down as the COVID-19 outbreak took hold and a $9 billion shortfall emerged, sparking predictions ranging from another Great Recession to something closer to a depression.

Wednesday’s projections by the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council project $1.3 billion additional for this current, two-year budget cycle. An additional $1.9 billion increase is forecast for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

That puts Washington state about back to the economic growth expected before the pandemic hit, said Steve Lerch, director of the forecast council. That comes, however, as the job market struggles in sectors hit hard by the pandemic, he added.

That money comes atop of the billions of dollars Washington is slated to receive through the COVID-19 relief package signed into law last week.

Democratic House and Senate budget writers will soon release their proposed two-year state operating budgets.

In December, Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year budget proposal.

That $57.6 billion plan focuses on, among other things, boosting spending on public health and schools to help recover from the pandemic.

He and most fellow Democrats have continued to push for new revenue, like a tax on capital gains, in their long-running quest to make the state’s tax system more progressive.

Republicans, who are in the minority in the House and Senate, have released budget proposals of their own that don’t raise taxes. Those proposals came before the billions of dollars in new coronavirus aid.