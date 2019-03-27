OLYMPIA – The legal age for buying tobacco and vaping products in Washington state will rise to 21 next year, after the Senate on Wednesday handily approved a measure aimed at reducing addiction and the rising popularity of tobacco products among teens.

House Bill 1074 passed the Senate 33 to 12, with some Republicans joining in to support making Washington the 10th state, according to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, to boost the age to 21. The bill passed the state House earlier this year and now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. Inslee has supported the measure.

A long-sought priority for Democrats, HB 1074 this year was sponsored by Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver. The bill came at the request of the Attorney General’s Office and the state Department of Health.

The bill raises the legal minimum age for buying tobacco and vapor products, including electronic cigarettes like Juul, to 21 from 18. A violation would be a gross misdemeanor.

Ferguson first requested a version of the legislation in 2015.

“By passing this bill, the Legislature is saving thousands of Washingtonians from a lifetime of addiction and smoking-related illnesses,” Ferguson said in a news release. “Because 18- to 20-year-olds supply younger teens with tobacco and vape products, this will reduce the number of cigarettes and vape products in our high schools, which will lead to fewer kids getting addicted.”