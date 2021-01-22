Washington state lawmakers Friday afternoon released the outline of a new COVID-19 relief bill aimed at boosting vaccine distribution and contact tracing, and aiding schools, renters and small businesses amid the pandemic.

The $2.2 billion measure is funded almost totally by federal aid dollars from the pandemic-relief packages passed by Congress in last spring and in December.

“Washington has done a good job saving lives by following public health advice, and that came at an economic cost to many in our state,” said House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington in a statement.

By working with Senate lawmakers and figuring out how best to use the federal aid, “we have developed a great first step that pushes dollars out the door to communities and businesses in need,” Sullivan said.

It would spend $618 million on boosting vaccination efforts and contact tracing, according to a summary of the legislation. It includes $668 million for school assistance, $365 million to aid renters and landlords and $240 million for grants to businesses.

Among other things, the bill spends $70 million on relief and $50 million for emergency child-care funding.

The new legislation crafted between state House and Senate Democrats is one a series of bills being fast-tracked in the Legislature to provide different types of relief.

Another, House Bill 1095, would exempt businesses from paying taxes on COVID-19 aid they received by the government, such as the Paycheck Protection Program or grant money distributed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 5061 is intended to expand unemployment insurance benefits and ease the tax increases businesses must pay to the state in light of the steep economic downturn.

Both of those bills have been voted out of committee and await a full vote in their respective chambers.

Come back to seattletimes.com for updates to this developing story.