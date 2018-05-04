An independent investigator has found evidence supporting some of the allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, House Democratic leaders said.

OLYMPIA — Washington state Democratic House leaders are moving to suspend a state lawmaker from his legislative committee chairmanship following accusations of inappropriate behavior.

An independent investigator has found evidence supporting some of the allegations made against Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, according to a news release sent Friday evening by House Democratic leaders.

In February, House officials restricted Sawyer’s contact with staff after receiving a complaint by a woman that the representative had allegedly created a hostile work environment.

Later that month, other women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior against Sawyer, according to reports by The (Tacoma) News Tribune and Northwest News Network.

Friday’s news release doesn’t say what allegations have been supported.

But leadership “discussed the preliminary findings and decided that the caucus needs to take initial formal action.” They are recommending a suspension of Sawyer’s chairmanship of the House Commerce and Gaming Committee.

Lawmakers will consider that recommendation in a pair of meetings on May 9, the news release said.

Sawyer has denied acting inappropriately.

“The Legislature needs to set an example and not politicize the process and let the investigator finish her job,” Sawyer wrote in a text message responding to the announcement.

House officials in early March contracted with the law firm Beresford Booth to review allegations against Sawyer.

The news comes as Washington lawmakers and officials continue to grapple with how to better prevent and address harassment and inappropriate behavior in the wake of the #MeToo movement.