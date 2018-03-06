OLYMPIA — The Republican state House minority leader has announced he will not seek re-election to the Legislature later this year.

The Daily Herald reports Rep. Dan Kristiansen, of Snohomish, made the announcement Tuesday, saying “it was just time.”

Kristiansen won his seat in the 39th Legislative District in 2002 and has led the Republican caucus since 2013. During that time, he built its ranks to a near majority of 48 members. He says he will complete his term.

Kristiansen told his caucus Tuesday and said he anticipates a new minority leader will be chosen before the session ends Thursday.

Kristiansen lost his first run for office in 2000 against former Democratic Rep. Hans Dunshee. Two years later, he won an open seat in a district encompassing swaths of Snohomish and Skagit counties and a slice of King County. He’s been re-elected seven times.