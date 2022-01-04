OLYMPIA — A new bill by Washington state Democratic lawmakers would delay the payroll tax that funds WA Cares until July 2023, as they consider a series of changes to address issues with the new long-term care program.

That 0.58% payroll deduction on workers was set to begin Jan. 1 of this year.

In light of criticism of the new program, Gov. Jay Inslee last month announced a pause, saying the state wouldn’t collect that assessment from employers before April.

This week, Democratic House lawmakers pre-filed legislation that would both delay the payroll tax and make other fixes.

House Bill 1732 would delay the tax on Washington workers until July 1, 2023, according to a copy of the legislation. The bill is sponsored by House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, and former speaker Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Seattle.

Under the legislation, any premiums that have been collected before that date would be refunded by the state within 120 days, according to the bill.

Approved in 2019 by Democratic legislators and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, WA Cares is intended as the first social insurance program of its kind in the nation, helping people pay for care for themselves in old age or sickness.

Beginning in 2025, eligible beneficiaries could start claiming up to $36,500 to pay for necessities like meal preparation, assisted living or nursing care, transportation and respite for family members providing care.

But as the program began ramping up last year ahead of the new payroll tax, a host of concerns bubbled up.

Some focused on Washington workers who will pay into the program but never receive benefits.

That includes roughly 150,000 people working in the state but living elsewhere, like in Idaho or Oregon.

Other people potentially excluded are older adults who might not yet be vested to receive a benefit before they retire in the next few years; those who ultimately leave to retire in another state; and military families rotating in and out of Washington.

Another Democratic bill filed this week seeks to address some of those programs.

House Bill 1733 would allow some people not likely to receive benefits to opt out of the program and the payroll tax.

People working in Washington but living in other states could opt out, according to a copy of that bill, as well as spouses or partners of active military and some disabled veterans. Temporary workers with nonimmigrant visas can also opt out under the legislation.

WA Cares has been roundly criticized by Republicans, who voted against the program in 2019.

Conservative activists had been gathering signatures for an initiative that if successful would have allowed state residents to opt out of the payroll tax and benefits at any time.

But activists announced last week that they had not gathered enough signatures for Initiative 1436 by the year-end deadline.