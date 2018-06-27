The decision threatens Washington state's public-sector unions, which are powerful players in both funding Democratic political campaigns and shaping public policy in Olympia.

OLYMPIA — Washington state’s labor organizations and Democratic elected officials Wednesday morning hammered the new U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared public-sector workers can’t be forced to pay union dues.

The court’s 5-4 ruling reversed an earlier Supreme Court decision and found that forcing union members to pay dues violated their free-speech rights.

The decision threatens Washington state’s public-sector unions, which are powerful players in both funding Democratic political campaigns and shaping public policy in Olympia.

With more than 17 percent of its workers represented by private or public-sector labor organizations, Washington state has one of the highest union membership rates in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Labor leaders Wednesday characterized the ruling as an effort by wealthy individuals and big businesses to break up unions.

“This case was promoted and financed by right-wing billionaires and corporate elites with the goal of undermining the freedom of working people to join together and negotiate a fair return for their work,” said Washington State Labor Council President Jeff Johnson and Secretary-Treasurer Lynne Dodson in a joint statement. “Their efforts will fail.”

In another joint statement, Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson described the decision as “a ruling designed to undermine public sector unions.”

“By compromising the ability of law enforcement, sanitation workers, educators and other public employees to collectively organize, this court and these special interests are taking us backwards to a time when workers had to resort to enormously disruptive strikes and walk-outs in order to make their voices heard,” said Inslee and Ferguson.

Washington state’s conservative-leaning Freedom Foundation, which has been locked in a long-running battle with public-employee labor unions, had already been anticipating Wednesday’s ruling.

The Freedom Foundation has worked in recent years to inform some union members here that they didn’t have to pay dues.

“As we did four years ago in the wake of Harris v. Quinn, which gave right-to-work protections to Medicaid-compensated home caregivers, the Freedom Foundation is poised to launch an outreach campaign to inform the newly freed workers of rights the unions will still try to suppress,” wrote Jeff Rhodes, managing editor for the organization, in a blog post last week.

“The difference is, the task is much, much bigger this time because vastly more workers are affected by Janus,” he wrote.

Washington state Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, likewise praised the decision.

“This case was never about the labor unions that look out for the interests of a huge number of people in our state’s private sector, including the many skilled workers in aerospace, other manufacturing sectors and the building trades,” Schoesler said in a statement. “It was always about the unions that cater primarily or exclusively to state workers and other public employees, and whether those employees get to decide how many of the taxpayer dollars they receive as wages end up being funneled into the unions’ bank accounts.”