Washington lawmakers unveiled a bill Wednesday that would allow King County to impose a tax on big businesses with employees who earn at least $150,000 a year.

The money raised would have to be spent on affordable housing, public-safety needs, homeless services and behavioral-health services.

State Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, who’s sponsoring the bill with Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine asked her to champion the proposal.

The bill had 11 additional co-sponsors Wednesday afternoon — including longtime former House Speaker Frank Chopp, D-Seattle — and more could join in.

Macri said the bill also has support from the Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council and from some large Seattle-area corporations. Expedia is backing the bill, a spokeswoman said.

“A coalition has come together on this idea,” Macri said. “The mayor and the executive are taking the lead.”

Durkan and Constantine issued a written statement Wednesday, saying the tax could raise $121 million per year.

“Our region is working every day to tackle homelessness and increase the production of affordable housing, but we know that we must do more,” they said. “We thank legislators in Olympia for recognizing that regional need and for bringing forward a progressive new funding tool for King County … We know more input and ideas will help make this bill better, but we cannot miss this moment to act.”

The Seattle Times reported earlier this month that Durkan was talking to allies inside and outside City Hall about big-business tax ideas, including a countywide tax on highly paid employees.

Politicians, activists and corporate leaders have in recent months been scrambling to stake out positions on taxing big businesses. Seattle passed a per-employee tax on big businesses in 2018 that would have raised an estimated $47 million per year. But the city almost immediately repealed the measure under pressure from a potential referendum and critics that included Amazon.

Since last November’s City Council elections, the debate has been heating up again. Socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant won reelection and has launched a new “Tax Amazon” campaign.

House Bill 2907 would allow King County to impose a tax of 0.1% to 0.2% on compensation paid by businesses to employees making at least $150,000 a year. Small businesses would be exempted, as would motor-vehicle fuel businesses, liquor businesses and “comprehensive cancer centers.” The tax wouldn’t apply to supermarkets.

“Addressing our region’s homelessness and affordable housing crises at the county level reflects the needs and values of all of our employees in the Seattle region,” Expedia Chief Legal Officer Bob Dzielak said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our roots are firmly planted in the Greater Seattle area and we are proud to contribute toward the revenue needed to address these issues in the form of a new tax that can make a meaningful impact, creates accountability to drive progress, and quickly gets the needed funding in the hands of our local policy makers in and beyond Seattle as swiftly and responsibly as possible,” the statement said.