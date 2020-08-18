OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Tuesday sued President Donald Trump and his administration over changes to mail service that could potentially delay the delivery of mail ballots during the November election.

Filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington, the 120-page lawsuit alleged among other things the Trump administration violated federal law by not properly implementing recent changes to mail delivery.

Critics have said those changes — like removing mail-processing equipment, shutting down postal distribution centers in Washington and limiting overtime for mail carriers — would hamper the delivery of election ballots, prescription medications and other deliveries.

In the lawsuit, filed with 13 other states, Ferguson also alleged that key pieces of mail-processing equipment would be removed — or had already been removed — from postal facilities in Seattle, Tacoma and Yakima.

Even as Ferguson discussed his lawsuit in a Tuesday morning news conference, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released a statement saying he would suspend for now changes to mail delivery until after the election. DeJoy, who has faced mounting pressure over the changes, said in Tuesday’s prepared remarks he was suspending the changes to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

A regional spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said no mail-processing equipment or blue collection boxes were being removed in Washington.

DeJoy’s announcement Tuesday came after changes in recent weeks that included halting the processing of outbound mail in three of Washington’s five mail-distribution facilities: in Wenatchee, Yakima and Tacoma.

The lawsuit alleged those shutdowns would “slow delivery time” and “may also move up collection times, particularly in rural areas, and make it less likely for ballots to get postmarked in a timely way.”

“For example, a letter sent from Yakima, Washington, to a location across town will be sent all the way to Spokane for processing and then back to Yakima,” according to the lawsuit. “A letter sent from Olympia to a location across town will be sent up the I-5 corridor to Seattle for processing and then back down to Olympia.”

DeJoy’s announcement Tuesday provided little relief to Ferguson and other Democratic officials wary of any efforts to disfranchise voters. Though he has himself voted by mail, Trump has for months now disparaged the concept of mail balloting — which has expanded across America amid the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about gatherings where people could become infected, such as at polling locations.

Told about DeJoy’s announcement during his news conference, Ferguson cited his 30-plus lawsuits against the Trump administration, “over and over again, he will violate the law in a haphazard fashion.”

“If I was the federal government, I would not want to walk into a courtroom in Eastern Washington … and try and defend why ‘we did not go through the proper process in enacting these changes.'”

“And if they want to try and walk it back, wonderful,” Ferguson said, referring to DeJoy’s announcement.

But, “Zero chance we take our foot off the gas, we want that in writing and confirmed, before we delay or stop what we’re doing,” Ferguson added later.

Tuesday’s developments come as some state officials worry that the changes could potentially hamper voting in Washington, one of five states that have vote-by-mail statutes.

As his poll numbers have dropped, Trump for months has tried to stir up distrust about the fall election results, in particular with mail balloting.

In a tweet late last month, the president claimed that mail ballots would make the fall election “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.” Trump had also suggested delaying the election — though he does not have the power to do so.