Washington’s U.S. senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have joined a growing chorus of Senate Democrats calling for Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to resign amid federal corruption charges.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Murray called the charges against Menendez “extremely serious” and the details “deeply disturbing.” While saying Menendez has the right to defend himself in court, Murray said, “I believe he should step down and focus on his legal defense.”

If Menendez refuses, Murray added, “I encourage the Senate Ethics Committee to open an investigation into this, separate from the ongoing criminal case.”

Cantwell, in a statement Wednesday, also called the indictment “shocking and disturbing” and said that while everyone deserves their day in court, “I don’t believe anyone under such a damning indictment can effectively serve, and I urge Senator Menendez to step aside.”

The statements add to those of numerous other prominent Democrats, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who have said Menendez should resign. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was the first senator to call for Menendez’s resignation.

Menendez and his wife were charged last week in a sweeping bribery case, with federal prosecutors accusing them of accepting cash, gold and a luxury car in exchange for favors including aiding the government of Egypt and interfering in three criminal cases.

Federal agents who searched his home found more than $480,000 in cash stashed in envelopes, clothing and a safe, and gold bars worth more than $100,000, according to prosecutors.

Menendez has denied the charges, saying the cash and gold in his house were from his legitimate personal savings and kept there for emergencies.

While refusing to resign from the Senate, Menendez stepped down as chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee until the criminal charges are resolved. Senate Democratic caucus rules require members to give up leadership positions if charged with felonies, but allow them to resume those duties if cleared.

It’s the second time Menendez has faced federal bribery charges. A jury deadlocked on the previous charges in 2017, leading prosecutors to drop the case.