OLYMPIA — Sen. John Braun, a businessman who has served as GOP budget writer, has been elected the new Senate Republican minority leader.

Braun replaces longtime leader Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, who announced Monday he was stepping down from leadership to become a rank-and-file lawmaker again.

A legislator from Centralia who represents the 20th District, Braun has served for the past several years as the lead Republican budget writer. It’s a position with enormous stakes and involves negotiating — or, with Republicans in the minority, exhorting Democrats — over taxes and spending in Washington’s sprawling two-year budgets.

This year, Braun, 53, has also served as a foil to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency restrictions, questioning the specifics behind some public-health metrics recommended for reopening businesses and social activities.

Braun has announced he was preparing legislation intended to create clearer standards for schools to give education during the pandemic.

“Remote instruction is clearly failing our children, especially students from lower-income families and those who need special-education services,” he said at the time in a statement. “We as a state must find a better way.”

Elected in 2012, Braun was also one of the key players in drafting a compromise over a sweeping overhaul of the K-12 education system to resolve the state Supreme Court’s school-funding order known as the McCleary decision.

In a statement, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig of Spokane called the new leadership role “a well-earned honor for someone who has been at the center of many of the key decisions that have impacted our state in recent years.”

“I have frequently found myself in deep policy debates with Sen. Braun on the Senate floor and at numerous negotiating tables,” said Billig in prepared remarks. “And although we have had differences of opinion on many issues, he has always shown himself to be a thoughtful, honest, and hardworking legislator.”

The election of Braun — who is president of a company that builds emergency vehicles — to leadership was announced Wednesday night.