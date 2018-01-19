The measure opens the possibility of court challenges to cities, counties and school districts to push them to switch from at-large to district elections in areas where large minority groups are present.
OLYMPIA — The Senate has passed a measure seeking to reform representation of minorities in local elections.
Senate Bill 6002 moved on a 29-19 vote and now heads to the House for consideration. In previous years, the measure had passed the Democratic-controlled House, but died in the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans for five years. Democrats regained control of the Senate in November.
Under the measure, before someone can file a legal action, the political entity must be notified of the challenge to their election system, at which point they’ll have 180 days to remedy the complaint.
