OLYMPIA — In a debate that scrambled party lines and revealed deep divisions on how to treat substance use in Washington, the state Senate Thursday approved a bill that would reinstate criminal penalties for drug possession.

Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 5476, in response to the state Supreme Court’s February ruling that struck down Washington’s felony possession law.

The version of SB 5476 that passed Thursday brings back criminal penalties for possession. But instead of a felony, those instances would now be treated as a gross misdemeanor.

The bill passed on a vote of 28 to 20, with a rare mix of Democrats and Republicans voting on either side.

The version approved is a revision of the proposal by Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond. Her original bill would have made it a gross misdemeanor for someone under the age of 21 to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Then, it would have set legal thresholds for the possession of different types of drugs, according to a legislative analysis of the bill. For example, someone could possess up to one gram of heroin, or 40 units of LSD.

Dhingra on Thursday spoke out against the new version of her bill on the Senate floor, saying it wasn’t the right approach and she opposed it.

