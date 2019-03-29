OLYMPIA – Washington Senate Democrats’ proposed two-year state operating budget, released Friday, calls for funding education and mental-health priorities by changing a state home-seller tax and closing three tax breaks.

The 2019-21 plan provides key funding for the emerging plan to reshape Washington’s mental-health system and expands some early-learning slots and the state need grant for college students.

Unlike budget plans already released by Gov. Jay Inslee and House Democrats, the Senate’s $52.2 billion proposal doesn’t rely on a capital-gains tax for funding, but it does propose one.

The Senate plan would raise $518 million over two years – smaller than the plans offered by Inslee and House Democrats – mostly through changes to the real-estate excise tax and by closing a trio of tax breaks.

The proposed capital-gains tax – applying an 8.9 percent tax on profits of capital-gains earnings above $250,000 for individuals and joint filers – would offset tax cuts and other reductions.

At that threshold, the capital-gains tax would apply to about 8,000 Washingtonians. Retirement accounts and the sales of small businesses, farms, homes and timberland would be exempt.

The revenue raised would be put toward a property-tax cut for some seniors, easing the burden for low-income families and funding tax reductions for small-business owners. It also would help get rid of the sales tax on diapers, feminine-hygiene products, over-the-counter medications and medical and mobility equipment.

“Our tax code is broken, and we’re trying to … put forward a thoughtful proposal that will help fix our state’s upside-down tax code,” said Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane.

The capital-gains proposal highlights the political and philosophical challenges Democrats, now in control in both chambers, still face in their quest to make Washington’s tax system less regressive.

Inslee and House and Senate Democrats have over the years proposed a tax on capital-gains earnings. The proposals have never received floor votes, much less inclusion in a budget deal.

In December, in response to Inslee’s proposal, three Democratic senators said they weren’t interested in a capital-gains tax.

Democrats have a 28-21 majority in the Senate, and need a simple majority of 25 votes to pass most legislation. If one more Democratic senator opposes the policy, the votes almost certainly can’t pass the Legislature.

Without raising any new money, Washington is projected to have nearly $50.6 billion for the 2019-21 operating budget.

But Inslee and Democratic lawmakers have pointed to the growth in K-12 school funding under the court-ordered plan agreed to in 2017, saying that has eaten up most revenue expected to come in.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in both parties have agreed they must spend more on the mental-health system and special-education funding.

Republicans, however, have decried the need for new taxes, and called for lawmakers to find ways to fund everything with existing tax revenue.

The Senate plan would raise $421 million over two years by modifying the real-estate excise tax, which is paid by people selling homes. The proposal would lower the current 1.28 percent rate for people selling homes under $250,000.

It would keep the current rate for sales of homes between $250,000 and $1 million, and set higher rates for people selling homes valued above $1 million.

The plan also eliminates a tax break for prescription-drug resellers that would raise $38.5 million over two years. Three of those companies have been sued by the state for allegedly filling suspicious orders for prescription painkillers that have fueled the long-running opioid crisis.

The proposal would also raise a tax on insurance premiums to 2.52 percent, from the existing 2 percent. That money would be dedicated to wildfire suppression and forest-health projects the Legislature has often under-funded, despite back-to-back record-setting fire seasons in 2014 and 2015.

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said the proposal would be the first time Washington would have dedicated funding for wildfire suppression and forest health.

The money raised would fund Franz’s 10-year plan to combat wildfires.

“It allows us to invest in the long-term transformational solutions we need to protect our communities,” said Franz, who oversees the state Department of Natural Resources. “It would allows us to build a 21st century wildfire fighting force.”

The state operating budget funds prisons, parks, schools, public lands, social services and other programs.

House Democrats on Monday unveiled a $52.6 billion budget, funded by raising roughly $1.4 billion in new or higher taxes over the two years. That proposal includes changes to the real-estate excise tax, a hike in part of the business-and-occupation tax, the elimination of some tax preferences and a capital-gains tax.

On Friday, House lawmakers were expected to begin voting their budget bill – though not the revenue package – off the floor. Senate and House lawmakers must now find agreement for a final budget plan.