OLYMPIA — Buoyed by rebounding tax collections and a windfall in federal aid, Washington Senate Democrats on Thursday released a new, two-year budget plan that funds public-health programs, provides relief for immigrants and gives new aid for businesses, housing programs, child care and a tax exemption for low-income families.

The new, proposed $59.2 billion state operating budget for 2021-23 doesn’t even reflect the full picture. Lawmakers are spending an additional $7 billion from the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package on programs. The federal dollars include $1.1 billion for coronavirus response, including testing, vaccine deployment and contact tracing, and $1.7 billion to help K-12 schools reopen amid the pandemic and address learning loss.

It adds an additional $495 million for rental assistance amid the pandemic, and budgets $500 million in new money to help reduce the impact of rising unemployment-insurance taxes amid the pandemic.

The spending document invests $150 million in the state’s crumbling, long-underfunded public-health system.

And the proposal provides $125 million in long-sought money to boost Washington’s forest-health and wildfire-fighting capabilities.

“We just created a budget that really hits all four corners of the state,” said Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island and chief Democratic budget writer in the Senate. “That’s working on equal recovery for everybody and equal recovery for rural and urban, north, south, east and west.”

Advertising

The proposal also depends on a new proposed 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 to fund a tax credit for low-income families and child-care programs.

It’s quite the turnaround from last spring, when the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions to slow the virus shuttered swaths of Washington’s economy, creating a projected $8.8 billion budget shortfall.

But with the economy beginning to recover and several federal aid packages passed by Congress giving money to both people and governments, Washington’s tax collections have since rebounded.

With unified control of the Legislature and the governor’s office, Democrats will be negotiating this year among themselves to get a final budget agreement by the scheduled end of the legislative session in late April.

House Democratic lawmakers are expected to release their own budget proposal Friday.

Gov. Jay Inslee in December proposed his own $57.6 billion state budget plan.