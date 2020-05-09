OLYMPIA — As protesters of Washington’s stay-at-home order to slow the new coronavirus converged Saturday on the front lawn of state Capitol campus to again demonstrate against the restrictions, opposition has taken a darker turn online.

Two Facebook pages this week posted names, emails and phone numbers of state residents who had reported to the state businesses allegedly violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. Some of the complainants say the Facebook posts have generated threats of violence and harassment against them.

One group publicizing the names, the Washington Three Percenters, has promoted the stay-at-home protests and one of its leaders spoke at Saturday’s demonstration.

Gathering in defiance of the stay-at-home order and against the guidance of state and federal public health officials, Saturday’s rally drew roughly 1,500 people, according to the Washington State Patrol. That was fewer than the more than 2,000 who attended a similar protest last month.

The demonstration came as Washington state health officials had reported a total of 16,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 905 fatalities as of Friday. Nationwide, more than 77,000 people have died of the virus, according to figures Saturday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the rally, Rep. Matt Shea, a Spokane Valley lawmaker who was suspended last year from the GOP House caucus after a House-commissioned investigation found he planned and participated in domestic terrorism, led the crowd Saturday in a chant of “Freedom is the cure.”

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, called for resistance to a state plan to trace contacts that an infected person has had to limit potential flare-ups of COVID-19. Walsh said the approach was “one more slip down that slippery slope of servitude.”

Joey Gibson, leader of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, called out police, saying they would have to make a choice whether to enforce stay-at-home laws. “If you are in law enforcement and you decide to break the Constitution … you are no longer law enforcement, you are a lawbreaker,” he said.

While some Washingtonians have loudly objected to the state’s restrictions on workplaces and social gatherings, polls have shown most residents approve of Inslee’s handling of the pandemic. An Elway Research poll of 405 voters conducted April 18-21 for the online news site Crosscut found 75% rating the governor’s performance positively.

Meanwhile, contact lists made public online of people who had reported businesses violating coronavirus restrictions — which has led to threats against some — were likely obtained through public-records requests, according to Chelsea Hodgson, spokeswoman for the Washington Joint Information Center, which is helping coordinate the state response to the pandemic.

“Several individuals made public disclosure requests for the complaints that have been filed to date,” Hodgson wrote in an email. “This list was likely generated and shared by one of those individuals.”

Hodgson said the state has taken steps to make it clear on the complaint form that complaints are subject to public release. “Individuals may also submit a complaint anonymously,” she added.

On its Facebook Page, Washington Three Percenters, a far-right group of self-described “God fearing Patriots,” had this message: “Want to snitch on your neighbor? Don’t expect to hide behind you (sic) computer screen.” With the message, the group provided a link to a spreadsheet containing the residents’ names and contact information.

A woman on the list shared by the group said she quickly started getting threatening emails and phone messages. The woman, who lives in King County and asked not to be identified because of threats to her safety, had reported a business she said she believed was operating improperly despite Inslee’s stay-home order.

She sent The Seattle Times a voice message that she said was left on her phone. A man says, “You got 48 hours to get the [expletive] out of Washington, or I am coming for you, and your loved ones.” Another caller, a woman, left a voice message, telling her “I hope you choke on the [expletive] virus.”

The woman receiving the threats said she had been unaware her contact information would be disclosed. “Of course I would never have submitted a complaint with the state had I known my personal information would be given to people who would use it to attack me. I was just trying to be a good citizen,” she said in an email. The woman added that she had been contacted by the FBI about the threats.

Another person on the list, who complained about multiple businesses, reported receiving “harassing text messages, spam text messages, harassing emails,” the person said, adding, “I’m disappointed the state did not do a better job of protecting our privacy and for not making it clear that our private information will become public if we submit a report,” the person said.

The list of complainants also was shared on a Facebook group called Reopen Washington State, which promoted Saturday’s protest. Members of the group reacted with glee to the unmasking of the people on the list.

“Snitches belong in ditches,” one man wrote.

“Oh this got famous fast, and people getting death threats a bit harsh, but I’ll bet they don’t do it again!” another added.

Reopen Washington describes itself as state residents opposed to Inslee’s “unconstitutional actions in response to the mass hysteria of COVID-19.”

Asked about the messages directed at Washington residents, Brionna Aho, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, said “it is potentially a violation of the law to threaten or harass people.”

“The conduct of a person using the information in a public record against a person who is the subject of the record would have to be assessed on specific facts and under general civil or criminal laws governing threats or harassment,” Aho wrote in an email. “Depending on the facts, it would be a private civil matter or criminal matter subject to local law enforcement.”

Matt Marshall, a leader with the Washington Three Percenters, defended the Facebook post, saying the information was a public record that had already been posted online when the group shared it.

“We have enough business owners that are going under and they want their constitutional right to face their accuser,” due to the stay-at-home order, Marshall said in an interview at Saturday’s rally.

He didn’t condone threats, Marshall said, but “If people are going to do it, they need to stand behind their word” of the complaints they made.

Marshall has announced a run against House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox of Yelm. At Saturday’s rally, Marshall told the crowd he was seeking signatures for a ballot initiative to implement term limits for state elected officials.

Saturday’s rally comes as Washington has seen a key public-health figure — the transmission rate of COVID-19 — getting slightly worse.

Numbers from the Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling have shown that the projected infection rate — which estimates how many other people an infected person, in turn, gets sick — have risen slightly. That number has increased in Western Washington and within King County, as well as Eastern Washington, according to the IDM data.