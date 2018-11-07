Suzan DelBene co-chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's fundraising operation, while Denny Heck led candidate recruitment. Now they're each seeking to lead the national campaign organization for the 2020 election cycle.

Fresh off easy re-election wins, Washington Reps. Suzan DelBene and Denny Heck will compete to head the national political arm of U.S. House Democrats.

In letters to colleagues Wednesday morning, DelBene, D-Medina, and Heck, D-Olympia, each said they want to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for the 2020 election cycle. They were the first candidates to announce their intentions.

Both already hold leadership positions in the DCCC, DelBene as fundraising co-chair and Heck as candidate recruitment chair. That gave them partial bragging rights as Democrats took control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In her letter to Democratic House colleagues who will vote on the chair position, DelBene said she raised over $4.1 million for the DCCC and donated over $820,000 to the committee and key candidates. “I have traveled across the country … and will continue to work every day to ensure Democrats have the resources needed to win,” she said.

In his letter, Heck pointed to successful candidate recruitment efforts he helped lead. “Without question we had the best field of candidates in memory. We can do that again,” he wrote.

House Democrats are expected to vote on a new DCCC chair by the end of this month.

DelBene and Heck were each elected to Congress in 2012 and won fourth terms in the Nov. 6 election.

The DCCC’s current chair is Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico.