The independent investigation comes after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made earlier this year against the Tacoma Democrat, and while Olympia struggles to upgrade its anti-harassment policies in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

OLYMPIA — Washington state Rep. David Sawyer made offensive comments and jokes to three legislative staffers and violated policy on personal use of state resources, according to an outside investigation into allegations against the Tacoma Democrat.

House officials Monday released a summary of investigation findings detailing behavior by Sawyer that included offensive comments toward two legislative staffers based on their gender or sexual orientation.

Sawyer also violated policies on personal use of state resources by discussing the allegations against him — as well as related media coverage — with at least one staffer. In that case, Sawyer asked the staffer to help manage his response strategies, the investigation found.

“His comportment was not appropriate for an elected member of the House, nor did it reflect the dignity of the institution as required by the [House] policy,” said a summary of the investigation conducted by the law firm Beresford Booth.

Sawyer was found to have “drunk dialed” multiple women, including House employees, according to a one-page summary by House counsel that accompanied the investigation summary. He also repeatedly sent “inappropriate and offensive” text messages to employees.

And when cautioned a bout his behavior, Sawyer “responded that he was ‘not the one who would get fired,’ ” the House counsel summary said.

Democratic lawmakers last month suspended Sawyer from chairing the House Commerce and Gaming Committee. That move came after House leadership said initial investigation findings substantiated some allegations that the lawmakers may have created a hostile work environment.

Sawyer has denied the allegations, and protested his treatment through the investigation process.

“I support a fair and transparent investigation,” he said in a statement last month after his suspension. But, he added, “This does not reflect that at all.”

Last week, Sawyer’s attorney made a public-records request seeking a copy of the investigation report, which the Legislature does not consider a public document.

The summary released Monday — which does not provide the names of the staffers or others interviewed — recommends more anti-harassment training as well as better tracking for who has attended such training.

It also recommends separating some roles of the House deputy chief of staff, so that one person is not responsible for both “onboarding” new legislative assistants and also overseeing them.

The Seattle Times in January documented the Legislature’s outdated and politically-tinged system for reporting and investigating workplace complaints.

Rather than being investigated by a neutral party, such as the law firm that conducted the Sawyer investigation, complaints traditionally been reviewed by partisan staff members, as well as administrative and legislative leaders.

Both the House and the Senate usually handle complaints through an informal process in which people are urged to resolve problems themselves or inform their direct supervisors.

Legislative assistants, however, report directly to lawmakers and, above that, to a partisan staff director.

And officials don’t always keep records about complaints, which raises questions about the Legislature’s ability to police and prevent potential serial harassers.

It was unclear Monday afternoon if and when Democratic lawmakers would take further action against Sawyer. He currently faces a strong election challenge from Democrat Melanie Morgan.

Since the #MeToo movement emerged last autumn, lawmakers and legislative officials have wrestled over how to address harassment in Olympia.

After boosting harassment training and embarking on months of frank internal conversations about power dynamics in the political work environment, officials are now considering the creation of an independent ombuds office to review harassment complaints.