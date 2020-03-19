OLYMPIA — Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib announced Thursday he would not seek reelection in order to join a Jesuit religious order.

Elected to the statewide position in 2016, Habib is an Ivy League-educated attorney, a Rhodes Scholar, a law professor and former state representative and state senator from Bellevue.

Habib has been known, among other things, for breaking barriers during his time in office. He has been the highest-ranking Iranian-American elected official anywhere in the United States.

After his statewide election, the Legislature installed a special system so Habib — who has been blind since age 8 — could preside over the Senate.

In a statement Thursday, Habib said he has “felt called to a different vocation, albeit one that is also oriented around service and social justice.”

“I have felt a calling to dedicate my life in a more direct and personal way to serving the marginalized, empowering the vulnerable, healing those who suffer from spiritual wounds and accompanying those discerning their own futures,” he wrote in the statement, which first appeared in America Magazine, a Catholic publication.

“I have also come to believe that, while we certainly continue to need people of goodwill to serve in elected office, meeting the challenges our country faces will require more than just policymaking,” he added later.

Habib could not be immediately reach for comment. The lieutenant governor is tasked with, among other things, presiding over the Senate and filling in when the governor leaves the state on travel.

His decision comes as Washington voters are set to decide in elections this year a range of statewide elected officials. Races on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, public lands commissioner, members of the Legislature and others.