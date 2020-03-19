OLYMPIA — Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib announced Thursday he would not seek reelection in order to join a Jesuit religious order.

The announcement caught some by surprise, as Habib has been considered a rising star state state Democratic politics.

Elected to the statewide position in 2016, Habib is an Ivy League-educated attorney, a Rhodes Scholar, a law professor and former state representative and state senator from Bellevue.

The lieutenant governor has been known, among other things, for breaking barriers during his time in office. He has been the highest-ranking Iranian-American elected official anywhere in the United States.

After his statewide election, the Legislature installed a special system so Habib — who has been blind since age 8 — could preside over the Senate.

In a statement Thursday, Habib said he has “felt called to a different vocation, albeit one that is also oriented around service and social justice.”

Advertising

“I have felt a calling to dedicate my life in a more direct and personal way to serving the marginalized, empowering the vulnerable, healing those who suffer from spiritual wounds and accompanying those discerning their own futures,” he wrote in the statement, which first appeared in America Magazine, a Catholic publication.

“I have also come to believe that, while we certainly continue to need people of goodwill to serve in elected office, meeting the challenges our country faces will require more than just policymaking,” he added later.

State Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said he was shocked by the announcement because Habib had given every indication he would stay in office and potentially succeed Gov. Jay Inslee if he were to accept a job in a Democratic presidential administration.

“I had no inkling,” said Pedersen. “It’s doubly surprising that at the moment when it’s looking more likely that he could just move into the governor’s office.”

But Pedersen said as a fellow person of faith and regular churchgoer, he understands “it happens to people that they sense a calling.”

Inslee in a statement called the news “unexpected” and said Habib called him about it Thursday morning.

Advertising

“He has had a meteoric career in elected public service, so I was surprised when he called me this morning to say he wasn’t running again,” Inslee said in prepared remarks.

“While the news was unexpected, anyone who knows Cyrus is not surprised by his commitment to faith,” the governor added. “I have no doubt his future in the Jesuit priesthood will bring much good to a world that needs it right now.”

Habib could not be immediately reached for comment. The lieutenant governor is tasked with, among other things, presiding over the Senate and filling in when the governor leaves the state on travel.

His decision comes as Washington voters are set to decide in elections this year a range of statewide elected officials. Races on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, public lands commissioner, members of the Legislature and others.