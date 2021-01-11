OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers convened the 2021 legislative session Monday, gathering in a fenced-off Capitol protected by National Guard and State Patrol troops.

Outside the chain-link security perimeter, small clusters of protesters were soaked by morning rain as they shouted through bullhorns, objecting to the closure of the seat of state government to the general public.

Inside the marble Capitol dome, lawmakers prepared to debate rules for the 105-day legislative session, including a framework to allow mostly remote voting and testimony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Senate was gaveled to order at 11:13 a.m. by Senate president pro tempore Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines. The House was scheduled to begin its session at noon, led by Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma.

Prompted by threats that some might seek to occupy the Capitol — as well as the shocking assault on Congress last week — Gov. Jay Inslee called up as many as 750 National Guard members ahead of the session.

Lawmakers are expected to focus their early work on COVID-19 relief, including help for employers, workers and renters struggling due to the pandemic and Inslee’s emergency restrictions on in-person business activities.

Plans for the session call for legislators to be kept socially distanced, with only a relative few allowed on the House and Senate floors. Others will be in nearby offices and in the galleries, voting remotely via secure computer setups.