OLYMPIA — The Washington Legislature violated the state Constitution when it changed the state statute on police use of deadly force, a Thurston County Superior Court Judge ruled Friday.

“They enacted I-940 with amendment, which was not one of the things permissible under the Constitution,” Schaller said. “Therefore, the Legislature rejected I-940.”

She ordered the Washington Secretary of State’s Office to put the initiative on the November ballot. Attorneys for the Legislature immediately appealed the ruling.

The lawsuit was brought against the state by initiative activist Tim Eyman.

Schaller stressed that her ruling wasn’t a judgment on substance of the long-sought agreement between community advocates and law enforcement groups to better prevent wrongful shootings by police.

After handing in about 360,000 signatures for I-940 in December, the group De-Escalate Washington struck a surprise compromise with law enforcement organizations that had been reluctant about changes in the law.

Outside the courtroom afterward, Andrè Taylor of De-Escalate Washington said his group was still committed to working with law enforcement to enact the deadly-force compromise.

“We’ve agreed to that, we think it’s the right thing to do,” said Taylor, whose brother, Che Taylor, died after being shot by Seattle police officers.

Eyman called Schaller’s ruling “better than I’d hoped for.”

Lawmakers last month passed a compromise to change a law that makes it nearly impossible to criminally charge a law-enforcement officer found to have wrongfully killed someone in the line of duty.

Legislators did that by passing an initiative to the Legislature, I-940, along with a bill that changes the language of the initiative once it takes effect.

Those changes came from a last-minute agreement between the backers of I-940 and several law enforcement groups, many of which had opposed changes to the law.

Up until early March, it looked like lawmakers would not act on I-940, which would have placed the measure on the November ballot.

After years of high-profile shootings by police, a group of community activists late last year turned in signatures for I-940. The initiative came after gridlock in Olympia over how — or whether — to change the law.

With an initiative to the Legislature, lawmakers have three choices. They can approve the initiative, take no action and let the measure go to the election ballot, or approve an alternative. In that scenario, both the original and alternative proposals would go to the ballot.

Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, who help lead opposition to the compromise in the waning days of the session, intervened in the case on Eyman’s side.