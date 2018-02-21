State Rep. David Sawyer’s contact with staff is now restricted, according to House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan. Sawyer is a Democrat from Parkland.

OLYMPIA — Washington state House officials are reviewing an allegation against state Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, relating to alleged inappropriate behavior, according to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington wrote in statement that the allegation was recently brought to his attention.

“Per House policy, I immediately talked with the House Chief Clerk and House Counsel,” Sullivan said in the statement. “They are now reviewing the allegation.”

“In the meantime, I have talked with Rep. Sawyer about this matter and have restricted his contact with staff,” Sullivan said.

A spokesman for the Democratic House Caucus confirmed the allegation involved inappropriate behavior involving a woman.

“A decision will be made about any future actions once the Chief Clerk’s review is completed,” Sullivan added in his statement.

Sawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The review of Sawyer comes as women in recent months have stepped forward publicly with allegations of harassment and abuse against several former lawmakers and lobbyists.

Spurred by the #MeToo movement, more than 200 current and former female lobbyists, lawmakers and staffers have signed onto a letter calling on legislative leaders to end a culture in Olympia that allows sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

That letter contends that there are no neutral, safe places for those working on the Capitol campus to report misconduct, and few “meaningful consequences” for people who act inappropriately.

Lawmakers and legislative officials have meanwhile grappled over how to change an outdated and politically-tinged complaint system that has received little scrutiny over the years.

The last formal harassment complaint was filed in 2007.

The Senate and House more commonly deal with complaints through an informal process, where people are urged to resolve problems by themselves or by speaking to their direct supervisors.

The House staff is made up of workers directly overseen by partisan employees and others who are considered nonpartisan.