Continuing his assault on the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday he is joining 19 other state attorneys general to halt a proposal that would indefinitely detain migrant families and override current detention standards for children.

Ferguson announced the lawsuit Monday as he shared details about children in this state who had been held at border facilities.

Hundreds of migrant children have been transferred to Washington state-licensed facilities or released into the state in the past year, he said at a morning media briefing in Seattle.

Interviews last month with 28 children held in Washington state facilities – conducted as part of the state’s oversight authority – revealed “appalling” conditions at federal detention facilities, Ferguson said.

Along with a lack of soap, toothbrushes or access to showers, the children, according to Ferguson, reported “extremely cramped cells, younger kids put in cages as punishment and guards throwing food on the ground for children to fight over.”

“For God’s sake, treat children with a little bit of humanity,” Ferguson said at the news conference.

Advertising

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said earlier Monday that the proposed Trump administration rule change, published Friday, puts children at risk. He is leading the lawsuit alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. It will be filed in federal court in California.

A decades-old agreement known as the Flores settlement says immigrant children must be kept in the least restrictive setting and generally shouldn’t spend more than 20 days in detention. President Donald Trump’s administration says it plans regulations that would allow longer detention of immigrant families.

The administration says such changes are necessary to deter migrants from coming to the U.S.

A judge must OK the proposed changes to end the Flores agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.