OLYMPIA — Washington’s churches and houses of faith can start to hold services again — with restrictions — under new coronavirus safety guidance from the state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

The guidelines will allow up to 100 people — excluding religious staff — to meet outdoors at the property of a faith group anywhere in the state.

Then, in the second phase of the governor’s four-part reopening plan, faith organizations will be allowed to hold services indoors while capping attendance to 25% of building capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.

In that phase, faith groups will also be allowed to provide in-home services for up to five people.

Those second-phase steps will be able to start up immediate in the 24 counties now approved to reopen more quickly.

Those counties are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whitman.

Wednesday’s guidance is the latest in a weeks-long string of guidelines issued by the governor’s office allowing different sectors of business and society to reopen.

King, Pierce, Snohomish and other counties with higher COVID-19 infections rates are still in the first phase of the governor’s plan.

The shutdown of religious services has frustrated conservatives, and the new guidelines did not satisfy some in the faith community.

Mark Miloscia, executive director of the Family Policy Institute of Washington, on Wednesday said the relaxed restrictions still violate constitutional protections on worship.

“And that’s completely unacceptable, and I think it’s clearly against the First Amendment,” said Miloscia.

