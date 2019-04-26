OLYMPIA — The Republican caucus in the Washington state House has announced it will review allegations that GOP state Rep. Matt Shea participated in group chats that talked about physically attacking and conducting background checks on political opponents.

Flanked by members of his leadership team, House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox said Friday that the review would begin after the end of the legislative session.

Lawmakers this week are pulling together a final budget ahead of Sunday, the legislative session’s last scheduled day.

“We’re taking this really seriously,” said Wilcox, R-Yelm, adding later: “As soon as we’re done with that [the legislative session], then we will start working on a process to understand the truth about the allegations.”

First reported by The Guardian last weekend, Shea and right-wing activists exchanged messages around November 2017 that focused on possible demonstrations around the country organized by anti-fascists.

Shea, a Republican from Spokane Valley, didn’t call for violence, according to the messages posted in The Guardian’s story. But he did offer to help conduct background checks.

“Ok,” Shea purportedly wrote. “What BG checks need to be done. Give me the list.”

Messages by others in the chat discussed attacking demonstrators physically, appearing at their homes, or at day-care providers where their children go.

In a Facebook post late Monday, Shea defended himself. He called the story in The Guardian “an extremely misleading hit-piece” and wrote that he has conducted background checks on people only after receiving threats.

“Of course I have done background checks to protect my family and my community, but that was only in response to threats already coming from the left,” wrote Shea. “I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution, my family, and my community. I will not back down. I will not quit. I will not give in. Ever.”

The Guardian said it obtained those messages from a chat member whom the publication declined to name.

After that report, the Washington State Democratic Party and Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib called for House Republicans to boot Shea from their caucus. Gov. Jay Inslee also weighed in to condemn the lawmaker.