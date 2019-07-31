SEATAC — Washington House Democrats opened a fresh chapter in state politics Wednesday, selecting Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma to succeed Frank Chopp as speaker of the House.

When she’s formally voted in at the start of the new legislative session in January, Jinkins will be the first woman to hold that position in Olympia.

The choice of Jinkins also marks a generational change. She replaces Chopp, D-Seattle, the longest-serving speaker in Washington history. Chopp rose to co-speaker in 1999, sharing that role for three years with Republican Clyde Ballard in an evenly-split House.

Chopp assumed the sole speakership in 2002, and until he formally stepped down in May, he had been the second-longest speaker serving in the nation.

Jinkins, first elected in 2010, is chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, which handles bills related to the courts and gun regulations. A member of the Legislature’s LGBT caucus, Jinkins serves as a director of organizational development at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

“I thank my colleagues for their confidence,” said Jinkins in a statement Wednesday. “This will be the most challenging job I’ll ever have but I am humbled and buoyed by the support of members of this caucus.”

Advertising

After two decades of steering his caucus, Chopp announced in November his intention to step down “to provide an orderly leadership transition” but has said he intends to run again for his 43rd Legislative District seat.

Since Chopp stepped down, Rep. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, has served as acting speaker. He will continue in that role until the House gathers in January at the start of the legislative session to formally vote on a speaker.

Democratic lawmakers made their selection Wednesday in a meeting at the Hilton Seattle Airport Hotel & Conference Center.

The candidates for speaker included Democratic Reps. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma, June Robinson of Everett, Monica Stonier of Vancouver and Gael Tarleton of Seattle.

The change in leadership comes amid broader shift among Democrats in Olympia, and a woman had been widely expected to win the speakership.

Last year saw what was likely the most women to run for the Legislature, many whom won seats.

Advertising

Adding to those numbers was the appointment of a handful of women this year as other legislative seats that became vacant. Women now make up 41.5% of the Legislature, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. That makes Washington the third-highest in the nation in among states.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Legislature have the most diverse caucus in their history.

With their largest majorities this year in the House and Senate in years, Democrats approved a clean-energy package, new taxes to fund an expanded state operating budget, and an ambitious plan to rebuild Washington’s struggling mental-health system.

The speakership — the highest position in the House — is one of the most powerful political jobs in the state. From the large corner office just outside the House chambers, the speaker can shape the party’s priorities and message.

The speaker chairs both the Rules Committee, which determines what bills come to the floor, and the Executive Rules Committee, which handles some personnel matters.

In an email, House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean wrote that his office planning to hold a series of meetings with the new speaker to review those and other responsibilities.

Very few lawmakers have served long enough to remember a speaker other than Chopp, and Dean predicted “an adjustment period” for both legislators and the new speaker.

“The role is multifaceted and each speaker has done the job in a different way,” Dean wrote. “My guess is that it will take some time for the new speaker develop their style and put their mark on the institution.”

Even before the Wednesday’s selection, Senate Republicans took the opportunity to crow about the fact they elected a woman as Senate leader decades ago.

On Tuesday, they sent out a news release about their selection in 1979 of Sen. Jeannette Hayner, R-Walla Walla, to lead their caucus. Hayner started as minority leader, and became majority leader in 1981.

“We are delighted to see the House Democrats follow the example set by Senate Republicans 40 years ago,” said Sen. Randi Becker R-Eatonville and GOP caucus chair, in a news release. “Sure seemed to take a long time, though.”