Washington’s U.S. House delegation split along party lines in Thursday’s vote on an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

All seven Democrats voted for the resolution setting up ground rules for a newly public phase of the impeachment investigation centered on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine’s leaders.

The state’s three Republican House members, meanwhile, were unswayed by testimony suggesting Trump pressured Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The split among Washington’s representatives mirrored the partisan divide in the House as a whole, as the impeachment resolution passed 232-196, with every Republican and two Democrats from GOP-leaning districts voting no.

Related Democrats push impeachment rules package through House

Washington Republicans argued the impeachment process remains unfair.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, slammed the weeks of closed-door depositions Democrats have held to gather evidence against the president. (Forty-seven Republicans on the committees involved in those depositions also have been allowed to attend and participate.)

“This resolution allows Chairman Schiff to keep working in private and ignores the President’s due process, a fundamental right in America. From these secret proceedings to Chairman Adam Schiff falsifying statements, this has been a hyperpartisan approach from the start. I still haven’t seen evidence of an impeachable offense,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement.

Advertising

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver, called the probe “a farce” in a Facebook post, saying the rules adopted by the House differ from impeachment proceedings in 1974 and 1998 in limiting due-process rights for the president.

Herrera Beutler said Trump’s Ukraine actions “raise serious questions deserving of a full, impartial investigation and then airing of the facts.” But she called on Democrats to halt the current inquiry and “work together to create an investigation that the public will see as fair and full, with all the facts in plain view.”

Washington’s congressional Democrats — all of whom backed an impeachment inquiry even before the Ukraine revelations — said the resolution vote was an important step toward holding Trump accountable.

“This is a solemn and grave moment, one that is absolutely needed based on the evidence we have gathered to date. The President and his acting chief of staff’s own words and testimony offered by officials under oath all paint a stunning picture of a President using the power his office to further his own political interests,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, in a statement. “As we move forward, my Republican colleagues must remember their oath of office calls on them to defend the Constitution, not President Trump.”

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, said in a statement the Thursday vote was about outlining a process that is “transparent and fair.” He added: “The months ahead should not be about re-litigating the 2016 election or trying to influence the 2020 election. Rather, they should be about protecting the integrity of our democracy and the rule of law. And as someone who came here to make life better for the folks I represent, my sincere hope is that Congress continues to move forward on those vital priorities as well.”