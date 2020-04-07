OLYMPIA –Washington lawmakers may have to be called back for a special legislative session in the coming months to help with the coronavirus response and economic recovery, Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday.

Washington has already distributed 60% of the coronavirus response money — $120 million out of $200 million — that state lawmakers budgeted last month.

Between that and more economic aid likely needed to kick-start the economy in the coming months, Gov. Jay Inslee said he would likely have to call a special legislative session.

Inslee said that “given the extent of economic damage we have suffered” lawmakers would probably have to come back before their next scheduled legislative session in January 2021.

“But we haven’t made any decision on that,” the governor said Tuesday in a news conference on the coronavirus response.

The governor also announced his office was making available $5 million in grants to help small businesses impacted by the slowdown related to the outbreak.

Businesses with fewer than 10 employees can apply for grants of up to $10,000, Inslee said.

“And businesses can use this money to pay rent, utility bills, supplies, inventory and other operating expenses,” he said. People who want to apply, he added, can go to https://coronavirus.wa.gov.

Meanwhile, in a separate news briefing, Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman said the state has successfully ordered 84 million items of needed medical gear.

Those items include masks, biohazard waste bags, ventilators, stethoscopes and hand sanitizer, Wiesman said in a separate briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Wiesman added, however, “that demand currently exceeds available supply.”

Wiesman said officials have “31.6 million N95 masks on order, and 33 million surgical masks, on order as well.”

But, “Some supplies, like gowns and gloves, are harder to come by,” he added.

For a breakdown of the protective gear acquired by the state, as of Monday, go here.