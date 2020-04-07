OLYMPIA –Washington lawmakers may have to be called back for a special legislative session in the coming months to help with the coronavirus response and economic recovery, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.

Washington has already distributed 60% of the coronavirus response money — $120 million out of $200 million — that state lawmakers had budgeted last month.

Legislators authorized the use of that money from the state’s rainy day funds on March 12, the final day of this year’s legislative session.

Between coronavirus response and additional economic aid likely needed to kick-start the economy in the coming months, Inslee said, he would probably have to call a special legislative session at some point.

Inslee said that “given the extent of economic damage we have suffered” lawmakers would probably have to come back before their next scheduled legislative session in January 2021.

“But we haven’t made any decision on that,” the governor said Tuesday in a news conference on the coronavirus response.

The governor also announced his office was making available $5 million in grants to help small businesses impacted by the slowdown related to the outbreak.

Businesses with fewer than 10 employees can apply for grants of up to $10,000, Inslee said.

The city of Seattle announced on March 12 that will provide up to $10,000 to small businesses with five or few employees and are owned by someone at or below 80% of the area’s median income.

“And businesses can use this money to pay rent, utility bills, supplies, inventory and other operating expenses,” Inslee said of the state’s program. People who want to apply, he added, can go to https://coronavirus.wa.gov.

Meanwhile, in a separate news briefing, Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman said the state has successfully ordered 84 million items of needed medical gear.

Those items include masks, biohazard waste bags, ventilators, stethoscopes and hand sanitizer, Wiesman said in a separate briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The health secretary added, however, “that demand currently exceeds available supply.”

Officials have “31.6 million N95 masks on order, and 33 million surgical masks, on order as well,” said Wiesman.

But, “Some supplies, like gowns and gloves, are harder to come by,” he added.

State data released showed that as of Monday, Washington had received a total of:

3.08 million gloves

69,063 goggles

947,004 N95 respirator masks

1.44 million surgical masks

118 thermometers

234,122 gowns

185,020 face shields

Those are a combination of items donated to or purchased by the state, as well as gear received from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile, according to the Department of Enterprise Services.

Wiesman said that since March 16, the state has distributed 2.2 million items to health care providers, including roughly 394,000 N95 masks, 665,000 surgical masks and 68,000 face shields.