OLYMPIA — Boosted by recovering tax collections and federal relief dollars, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled a new supplemental state budget Thursday that puts billions of dollars in new spending into pandemic response, homelessness, climate change, transportation projects, state employee raises and other items.

Inslee’s $61.8 billion 2022 supplemental proposal builds on the roughly $59 billion two-year spending plan approved by lawmakers and the governor this spring. The new spending plan proposes neither any new taxes nor any tax cuts.

Lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate will release their own budget proposals after the 60-day legislative session gets underway next month.

Washington’s operating budget funds everything from schools, parks and prisons to social service programs and the state’s mental health system.

Inslee is proposing to spend more than $270 million for the state Department of Health to continue its COVID-19 response, including expanding access to vaccines.

The governor also wants to spends $384 million to give state worker raises, which for most employees will amount to a 3.25% hike. That comes after the budget approved earlier this year excluded new raises amid the economic uncertainty of the pandemic.

On climate issues, the governor has proposed among other things spending $100 million per year to pay for rebates for people buying electric vehicles and $100 million to expand the use of solar energy.

K-12 school enrollment declined during the pandemic, which reduced anticipating state spending on students. The governor’s budget takes that spending reduction and puts it back into education funding.

That includes nearly $750 million to address educational gaps between students and $184 million to hire school nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers at grade schools.

Inslee’s plan also puts more than $370 million into Washington’s ferry system to fund construction of new boats and to retain employees amid a workforce shortage that has forced cancellations of sailings.

Inslee’s proposal comes as state tax collections came roaring back over the past year, after dire early projections at the outset of the pandemic.

It also spends roughly $1 billion in federal COVID aid that lawmakers had held in reserve.

Roughly half of that federal money will be transferred to the state’s transportation budget to keep a handful of big highway projects on schedule, according to David Schumacher, director of the Office of Financial Management.

Republicans, who are in the minority in the House and Senate, are sure to be disappointed in the new spending plan.

GOP lawmakers have called for tax relief, especially as prices for gas and other goods have increased due to inflation.

In light of strong budget numbers, Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, in a newsletter late last month called on lawmakers to provide a cut in property taxes.

“There are different ways to do this, including my House Bill 1358, but I welcome other ideas on how to provide that much needed property tax relief,” wrote Orcutt, the ranking Republican on the House Finance Committee, which deals with tax policy.