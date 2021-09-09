OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new statewide requirement for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings as Washington’s fifth wave of COVID-19 persists.

Starting on Monday, the state’s current requirement for indoor facial coverings will be expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, according to the governor’s office. That mandate will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The new order comes after King County’s health department last week announced a similar measure, which took effect Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tacoma-Pierce County health officials ordered a mask requirement for the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, which runs through Sept. 26.

Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new requirements add to emergency orders Inslee announced last month as a summer wave of cases and hospitalizations spiked.

The governor in August brought back a statewide mask requirement and mandates for state workers, school employees and some health care workers to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

Health officials have been wary of how much the virus might spread during the Labor Day long weekend.

On Tuesday morning, hospital officials announced they had counted 1,674 Washingtonians hospitalized with the virus, a 7% increase over the prior week, according to Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer.

“Even more shocking,” Sauer said Tuesday, was that 251 of those patients are on ventilators, reflecting a 34% increase from last week.

As hospitals have become strained due to the load of coronavirus patients, some non-urgent procedures for people with other medical issues continue to be canceled.