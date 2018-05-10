A Seattle Times story revealed that the licensing department had been turning over drivers’-license applications to federal immigration-enforcement officials just for the asking. Federal authorities used the information to arrest and deport people.

Following revelations in January that the Washington State Department of Licensing was routinely sharing residents’ personal information with immigration-enforcement authorities, some Latino and community groups have been calling for agency director Pat Kohler’s removal.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced she is stepping down.

In an April 27 resignation letter, Kohler said the loss of her brother has caused her to reevaluate her priorities. She did not mention the controversy around the department’s information-sharing practices, which stopped after The Seattle Times brought them to light.

Inslee didn’t address the issue head-on, either. But he said in a statement it is important that the next director be “fully committed to our ongoing efforts to protect the personal information and data of every Washingtonian.”

Until the Times story, the licensing department was turning over drivers’-license applications to federal agents just for the asking. Applications noted where residents were born and what identification, including any from foreign countries, they provided.

Authorities used the information to arrest and deport people.

A deputy director resigned after the practices became public. The department now requires a court order before releasing information to officers investigating immigration violations, and it no longer asks people where they were born.

In April, agency officials announced they would tour the state to explain their new policies.

At the same time, critics were stepping up their call for Kohler to leave, saying the department’s culture would not otherwise change.

Kohler, whose resignation takes effect June 30, said in her letter she was “most proud of the positive culture we have at DOL.” She said the department is committed to a diverse workforce, and has made gains in reducing customer wait times and modernizing technology.

In his statement, Inslee called Kohler, who has served as director since June 2013 and spent a decade as executive director of the state Liquor Control Board, a “strong leader and administrator.”

His announcement said a search for her replacement will begin immediately.