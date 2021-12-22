OLYMPIA — State regulators have fined the Washington Department of Corrections $60,000 for failing to enforce COVID-19 protective measures at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen.

The penalty comes after an inspection by the state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I). The agency began the review after a correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19 in June and then died, according to a statement from L&I.

That was one of three deaths among corrections staffers at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the statement.

In total, four Washington corrections officers have died after contracting the virus, according to DOC data. The fourth fatality was a Monroe Correctional Complex employee.

The L&I investigation found corrections workers at Stafford Creek had not enforced distancing measures and didn’t make sure that all their staffers wore masks or facial coverings when working around others, according to the statement.

“As a result of the latest inspection, Corrections has been cited for a willful serious violation,” according to the statement.

In a statement, Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary Cheryl Strange said she has called for a review of Stafford Creek’s safety culture.

“We care deeply about the safety of staff and incarcerated persons and this compliance issue … is troubling,” Strange said in prepared remarks. “We are disappointed to see any incidence of non-compliance and I have called for a review of the safety culture at Stafford Creek Corrections Center.”

“The Department is continuously working to ensure compliance with proper masking and social distancing protocols,” she added. “Our state’s emergency response to COVID-19 has been robust in supporting staff safety, including mandatory vaccination of all employees.”

Since the inspection, the agency has worked to enforce the use of masks and physical distancing, installed some Plexiglass barriers and taken other measures to separate personnel, according to L&I.

It’s unclear whether DOC has started issuing citations to corrections staffers who don’t follow COVID-19 safety measures.

But in responses to public records requests from The Seattle Times, the agency has acknowledged that no such infractions were issued from August 2020 through April 2021.

Stafford Creek Corrections Center normally holds roughly 1,900 incarcerated individuals, in maximum, medium and minimum custody, according to DOC’s website.

L&I has cited the correctional facility before, fining it $9,000 in June for mask use and social distancing violations.

DOC has 15 working days to appeal the penalties, according to the statement. The fines paid go into a supplemental workers’ compensation pension fund, according to L&I, which helps injured workers, as well as families of those who have died while working.