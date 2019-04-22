OLYMPIA — Washington Democrats are calling for the expulsion of GOP state Rep. Matt Shea from his caucus after a report that he allegedly participated in a group chat that discussed spying on and attacking political enemies.

The Guardian reported on Saturday that Shea, a Spokane Valley Republican, allegedly participated in a private text chat in November 2017 discussing responses to demonstrations that had been planned by anti-fascist activists.

At the time, some on the far-right feared those demonstrations would lead an uprising and civil war.

In the text exchanges, according to The Guardian, right-wing activists discussed physically attacking demonstrators, showing up at their homes, or where their children go to day care, and conducting background checks on political organizers.

Shea did not call for violence or surveillance, according to the messages posted by The Guardian, but did offer to help conduct the background checks.

Shea on Monday morning didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

After the report was published, Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib over the weekend called on the House GOP to expel Shea.

The Washington State Democratic Party Monday followed suit, posting an open letter calling for House Republicans to expel Shea from their caucus and for the state GOP to sanction.

The letter lists several of other recent controversies involving Shea. Those include his apparent espousing of a biblical basis for war, which he has said was taken out of context, and his public remarks calling journalists “dirty, godless, hateful people.”

Shea lost his leadership post last year in the House Republican caucus.

“We are joining WA Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib in calling for the State House Republican Caucus to completely oust Shea, protecting important state policy matters from his influence,” according to the letter signed by Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski. “We also call on the State Republican Party to formally condemn and sanction Representative Shea. To do anything less is to condone and support the cancerous growth of extremism within your own ranks.”

The Washington State Republican Party Monday did not immediately respond for a request for comment.