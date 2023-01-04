Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is stepping down after six years in the post.

Podlodowski leaves on a high note for state Democrats, who in the November midterms held on to their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a surprise win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

In a statement Wednesday, Podlodowski said she’d delivered on her pledge to elect more Democrats.

“This was not an easy decision, but I feel strongly that I have accomplished what I set out to do and it is now time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders ready to light the fires of democracy, teamwork and community around our state,” Podlodowski said.

She cited accomplishments including expanding the Democrats’ legislative majorities, building a “blue bench” in areas across the state and increasing diversity of the party’s candidates.

Democrats hold every statewide elected office and over the past six years flipped both the 3rd and 8th congressional districts, Podlodowski said.

The state Democrats will elect a new chair at a meeting in Olympia on Jan. 28.

Podlodowski was elected chair in 2017, succeeding Jaxon Ravens.

A former Microsoft executive and Seattle City Council member, Podlodowski lost a bid in 2016 for secretary of state.