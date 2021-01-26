Washington Department of Corrections Secretary Steve Sinclair is retiring, he said in an email to DOC staff Tuesday morning.

Sinclair, who has spent 32 years at DOC, including the last four as secretary, said he’ll step down effective May 1.

“It has been a difficult decision, but one that I believe is best for me and my family,” Sinclair said. “It has been a tremendous honor to lead this Department for the past four years.”

His decision comes as DOC is facing burgeoning COVID-19 infections at multiple prisons.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.