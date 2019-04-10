OLYMPIA – The ban on used books entering Washington prisons via nonprofit groups has been lifted.

After an outcry by a Seattle nonprofit and questions from state lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee, corrections officials Wednesday released a memo reversing their recent ban against organizations mailing books to prisoners.

The Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) last month quietly implemented that policy, citing fears of contraband in prisons. Defending their decision last week, the agency cited 17 instances of contraband involving books last year.

But information requested from the agency by The Seattle Times and reported Wednesday morning showed that prison officials discovered contraband in books in only three of those instances.

In a new operational memo released Wednesday, Robert Herzog, an assistant secretary for the agency, acknowledged the flawed data.

Concerns about contraband introduction led me to issue the original directive,” wrote Herzog. But, “After conducting further review, the data does not support continuing the restriction on donated used books.”

“I am now reaffirming that the department will continue to support the receipt of donated used books,” he added.

Herzog also directed correctional facilities to review and strengthen protocols to screen books entering the prisons through mailrooms to make sure contraband isn’t getting in.

Nonprofit groups such as the Seattle organization Books to Prisoners have for decades sent used books to prisoners who write to them asking for certain titles or types of publications.

The short-lived ban drew outcry from Books to Prisoners, and questions by lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee.

The ban would have left used publications to enter through the state library system, which stocks the prison libraries – but did not have extra funding or a plan fill the void.