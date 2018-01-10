A coalition of news organizations is challenging state lawmakers’ assertion that they are not subject to more stringent public disclosure under the state’s public records act.

OLYMPIA — The Washington Attorney General’s Office says that state lawmakers are subject to the same rules of disclosure that cover other elected officials and employees at state agencies.

The contention was made in a court filing Wednesday by two deputy solicitors general for Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese had asked Ferguson’s office to weigh in as Lanese prepares to rule on a case brought by a coalition of news organizations challenging lawmakers’ assertion that they are not subject to more stringent public disclosure under the state’s public records act.

The coalition, led by The Associated Press, sued in September. The Legislature — which normally would be represented by the Attorney General’s Office — has hired two outside firms to represent it in the case.

A ruling is set for Jan. 19.